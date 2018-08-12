Allergan plc (AGN) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Allergan were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGN. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allergan by 12.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Allergan by 17.2% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 454,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,540,000 after acquiring an additional 66,715 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allergan by 48.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Allergan by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,457,000 after acquiring an additional 277,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allergan by 23.3% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.48.

In related news, EVP William Meury sold 24,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $3,775,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Allergan opened at $184.00 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $142.81 and a 1-year high of $237.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. Allergan had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

