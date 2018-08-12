Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 129,235 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $36,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 20.7% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 114.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,122,000 after buying an additional 25,731 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 116.3% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 9,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.79.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.38, for a total transaction of $3,323,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,692 shares of company stock valued at $15,997,128 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $364.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.71, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.18 and a 52-week high of $385.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $490.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

