Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALXN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.61.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $118.88 on Wednesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $102.10 and a one year high of $149.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.58. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John J. Orloff sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $250,690.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul J. Clancy sold 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total transaction of $687,147.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,233,742.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,515,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,422,865,000 after purchasing an additional 225,688 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14,950.7% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,496,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,251 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,454,000 after purchasing an additional 178,018 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,394,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,423,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,301,000 after purchasing an additional 52,502 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.