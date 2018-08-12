Alaska Communications Systems Group (ALSK) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.49

Headlines about Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alaska Communications Systems Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.49 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.9365709426252 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

ALSK remained flat at $$1.75 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 88,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $93.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of -0.30. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.58 million for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.28%.

In other Alaska Communications Systems Group news, SVP William H. Bishop sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $58,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,088 shares in the company, valued at $272,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 28,974 shares of company stock worth $48,956 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the state of Alaska. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

