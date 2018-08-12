AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) Insider Daniel Kerzner Sells 10,000 Shares

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) insider Daniel Kerzner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $496,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AlarmCom opened at $50.28 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.08. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.90%. The business had revenue of $104.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.72 million. analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 17.3% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 37,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 27.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 436,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 94,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 33.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AlarmCom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AlarmCom to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

