Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.71.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics opened at $8.02 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.09). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.95% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. equities analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.