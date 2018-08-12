AIT Therapeutics (AITB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. On average, analysts expect AIT Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AIT Therapeutics alerts:

AIT Therapeutics opened at $3.25 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. AIT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AIT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

In other news, Director Ari Raved sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $236,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AIT Therapeutics Company Profile

AIT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AIT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.