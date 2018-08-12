AirSwap (AST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $464,200.00

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. AirSwap has a market cap of $12.19 million and approximately $464,200.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AirSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0813 or 0.00001298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gatecoin, Huobi and Kyber Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015976 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00295794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00186175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000150 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013795 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap was first traded on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, IDEX, Kyber Network, AirSwap, Liqui, Huobi, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

