Airgain Inc (AIRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Airgain from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Airgain traded up $1.73, hitting $11.38, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 387,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,727. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $93.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.45 and a beta of 2.04.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 158.0% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 179,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 109,695 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 13.2% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 76,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 8.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 499,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 38,092 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 41.4% during the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

