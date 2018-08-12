Airgain (AIRG) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered Airgain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airgain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get Airgain alerts:

Shares of Airgain opened at $11.38 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.51 million, a PE ratio of 103.45 and a beta of 2.04. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 million. Airgain had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Airgain by 158.0% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 179,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 109,695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Airgain by 144.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 81,464 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain during the second quarter worth about $565,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Airgain during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Airgain by 8.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 499,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 38,092 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.