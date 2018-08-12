AGT Food and Ingredients (AGT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AGT Food and Ingredients (TSE:AGT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a C$21.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AGT Food and Ingredients’ FY2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AGT Food and Ingredients from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of AGT Food and Ingredients from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 15th.

Shares of TSE:AGT opened at C$18.40 on Wednesday. AGT Food and Ingredients has a 12-month low of C$13.00 and a 12-month high of C$27.10.

AGT Food and Ingredients (TSE:AGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$394.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$419.88 million. AGT Food and Ingredients had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%.

In other AGT Food and Ingredients news, insider Lori Ann Ireland acquired 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.20 per share, with a total value of C$27,086.40.

About AGT Food and Ingredients

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc produces and exports pulses, staple foods, and food ingredients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pulse and Grain Processing; Bulk Handling and Distribution; and Food Ingredients and Packaged Foods. The company offers lentils, peas, chickpeas, beans, popcorn, canary seed, flax, and other specialty seeds.

