Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Given a $3.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Aethlon Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

AEMD opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.49, a quick ratio of 15.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. equities research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.20% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.