AeroVironment (AVAV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

AVAV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AeroVironment from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded AeroVironment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton restated a hold rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.67.

NASDAQ AVAV traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.79. 215,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,690. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $80.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 73.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.14.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.33. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $117.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Kirk J. Flittie sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $266,228.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,083 shares in the company, valued at $660,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 72.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 113.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 25.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

