Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Earns Hold Rating from Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of WMS opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.89. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $387.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.67 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 52.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.51%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph A. Chlapaty sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $25,938,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 745,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,923.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph A. Chlapaty sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $2,853,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 745,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,270,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,031,000 shares of company stock worth $29,686,220. 20.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 65,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

