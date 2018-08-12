Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts expect Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) to announce earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.87. Adtalem Global Education posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adtalem Global Education.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. First Analysis lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

In other news, insider Ronald L. Taylor sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $883,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,031.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Donna Jennings sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $481,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,235 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATGE traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 344,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,672. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, Technology and Business, and U.S. Traditional Postsecondary. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides pre and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through campus and online; American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Ross University School of Medicine, which provide medical education; and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine that offers veterinary education.

