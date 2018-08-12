Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,975 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Adobe Systems accounts for approximately 1.8% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in Adobe Systems by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 2,700 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,344 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Adobe Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,847 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Adobe Systems by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,649 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock opened at $253.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a twelve month low of $143.95 and a twelve month high of $263.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 26.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,940 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.86, for a total transaction of $758,108.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,615,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $2,730,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,461,959. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adobe Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adobe Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.76.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

