adidas (ADS) Given a €225.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADS. Commerzbank set a €236.00 ($274.42) target price on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) target price on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. HSBC set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €222.08 ($258.23).

FRA:ADS opened at €205.70 ($239.19) on Thursday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

