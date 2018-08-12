Adesto Technologies (IOTS) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Adesto Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 46.2790412298959 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOTS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,052. The company has a market capitalization of $123.36 million, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Adesto Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Adesto Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.17 million. equities analysts anticipate that Adesto Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Adesto Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Adesto Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

In other news, insider Narbeh Derhacobian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 614,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The company offers standard serial flash products, including DataFlash for data-logging applications, such as industrial automation, home automation sensing, and health and fitness tracking; Fusion Flash for use in various high-volume consumer applications comprising wearables, mobile, and other applications; and EcoXip that enables enhanced processor performance and reduced system power consumption.

