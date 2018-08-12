Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Increases Holdings in Raytheon (RTN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 2.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 2.9% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 21.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 11.1% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon opened at $196.35 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raytheon has a one year low of $175.26 and a one year high of $229.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.46. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $209,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,706.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $131,732.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,862 shares of company stock valued at $816,748 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.59.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

