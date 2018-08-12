Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $9.72 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 1.9% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 47.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,078,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,119 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 234.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,743,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,063 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,557,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 178.5% in the second quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,273,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,802,000 after purchasing an additional 816,374 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,493,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU opened at $51.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 24,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,898. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $2,203,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,995,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,795 shares of company stock worth $9,141,390 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Goldman Sachs Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.05.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

