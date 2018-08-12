Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $659,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 406.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $109,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $113,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $112,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “$49.85” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.05.

Shares of MS opened at $48.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.