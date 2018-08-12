Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) issued its earnings results on Friday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 207.24% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 million.

ADMP stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Several analysts recently commented on ADMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

