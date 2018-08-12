Acxiom (ACXM) versus Support.com (SPRT) Head to Head Comparison

Acxiom (NASDAQ: ACXM) and Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Acxiom alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Acxiom and Support.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acxiom 0 0 6 0 3.00 Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acxiom presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.65%. Given Acxiom’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acxiom is more favorable than Support.com.

Profitability

This table compares Acxiom and Support.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acxiom 2.34% 3.88% 2.42% Support.com -0.69% 1.35% 1.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acxiom and Support.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acxiom $917.41 million 3.72 $23.48 million $0.44 100.39 Support.com $60.12 million 0.89 -$1.52 million N/A N/A

Acxiom has higher revenue and earnings than Support.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of Acxiom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Support.com shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Acxiom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Support.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Acxiom has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Support.com has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acxiom beats Support.com on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acxiom

Acxiom Corporation operates a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales. This segment offers LiveRamp IdentityLink, an identity resolution service that ties data back to real people and makes it possible to onboard that data for people-based marketing initiatives across digital channels. Its IdentityLink serves brands and agencies, marketing technology providers, data owners, and publishers. The Audience Solutions segment offers consumer demographics products, including InfoBase products to marketers with the ability to identify and reach the right audience with the right message across traditional and digital channels; and AbiliTec, which enables brands recognize individuals and households using various types of input variables and connect identities online and offline. The Marketing Services segment offers marketing database services, and strategy and analytics. The company serves companies and organizations in the financial services, insurance, information services, direct marketing, retail, consumer packaged goods, technology, automotive, healthcare, travel, and communications industries, as well as in the non-profit and government sectors. Acxiom Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey, outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, consumer electronics brands and warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its customer support services programs include pre-purchased concierge advice, device set-up, trouble shooting, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support designed for consumer, and small and medium business markets. The company also provides Support.com Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel, as well as enables companies to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, boost agent productivity, providing ease of use for customer self-service, and improve the customer experience. In addition, it offers end-user software products, including SUPERAntiSpyware for malware protection and removal; and Cosmos for personal computer, smartphone, and tablet maintenance and optimization. The company provides its Support.com Cloud and end-user software products through direct sales channel; and technology support services through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Acxiom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acxiom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.