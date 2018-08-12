Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Activision Blizzard from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Wedbush set a $81.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.51.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard traded up $0.11, hitting $70.61, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 4,608,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,112,773. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,392,952.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $37,904,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 38.4% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 133,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 37,134 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 16.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $2,361,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.