ACM Research (ACMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

ACMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $13.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

ACMR stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.36 million and a P/E ratio of 77.63.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ACM Research had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $20.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at about $4,335,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at about $931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

