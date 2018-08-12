Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in SB One Bancorp (SBBX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) by 719.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SB One Bancorp were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBBX. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in SB One Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 689,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 154,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 42.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SB One Bancorp news, Director Mark J. Hontz sold 2,350 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $67,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,355.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SB One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBX opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.35. SB One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 10.08%. sell-side analysts predict that SB One Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. SB One Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

