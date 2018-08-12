Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in AAC Holdings Inc (AAC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,090 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AAC were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AAC by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AAC by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 16,404 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AAC by 541.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 235,568 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAC in the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in AAC in the first quarter worth $247,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AAC alerts:

AAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of AAC in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Cartwright sold 61,000 shares of AAC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $728,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,719,099 shares in the company, valued at $32,493,233.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Michael T. Cartwright sold 100,000 shares of AAC stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,719,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,030,986.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAC opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.57. AAC Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.39.

AAC (NYSE:AAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). AAC had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $86.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that AAC Holdings Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AAC

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC).

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.