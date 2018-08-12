Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $582,000 Holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (SAMG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 27,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group opened at $16.50 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $221.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.01. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $18.26.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 18.35%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Al Messina sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $168,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,249.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,561 shares of company stock valued at $270,222 over the last three months. 10.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

