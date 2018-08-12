Absolute Software (ABT) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.80

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.80 and last traded at C$7.81, with a volume of 56230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.54.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Absolute Software to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.55.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint security and data risk management, and endpoint management solutions for desktops, laptops, tablets, and smartphones in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Data and Device Security, and Endpoint and Service Management.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.