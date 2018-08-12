Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Shares Gap Up to $2.18

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $2.18. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 69302 shares.

AXAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Abraxas Petroleum from $4.80 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $358.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Abraxas Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 million. equities analysts predict that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 491,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 258,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,231,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,633,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after acquiring an additional 847,643 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 12.1% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 186,475 shares during the period. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

