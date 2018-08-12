Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $12,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000.

NYSE:ANF opened at $27.14 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.21. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.01.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacia J.P. Andersen sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $771,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,815.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

