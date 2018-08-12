804 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Acquired by Signition LP

Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 53,902.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,274,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,094 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 386.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,555,000 after purchasing an additional 255,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,447,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,034,698,000 after purchasing an additional 192,139 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3,276.3% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 189,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 183,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK opened at $478.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $408.62 and a fifty-two week high of $594.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. BlackRock had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $3.13 dividend. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.67.

In other BlackRock news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.67, for a total value of $10,051,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,098,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,588,175.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $467.92 per share, with a total value of $467,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,526,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.