79,232 Shares in Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 79,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the first quarter worth about $7,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Huazhu Group opened at $33.88 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.62. Huazhu Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $333.39 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 13.89%. equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Huazhu Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Huazhu Group from $45.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.