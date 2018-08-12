6,910 Shares in PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Acquired by Signition LP

Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PACW. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,006,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp opened at $50.95 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $55.86. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $301.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Christopher D. Blake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $539,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,236.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $416,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,663 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.