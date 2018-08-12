65,850 Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Asset Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties opened at $44.91 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.28. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.11.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.12 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on National Retail Properties from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other National Retail Properties news, insider Julian E. Whitehurst sold 25,690 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $1,023,746.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,287 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $932,488.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,416 shares of company stock worth $3,083,091. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned 2,800 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.1 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

