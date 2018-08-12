6,235 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Purchased by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,848,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,336 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,101,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,116,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,999,000 after acquiring an additional 957,657 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,698,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,298,000 after acquiring an additional 597,089 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,074,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,182,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $594,929.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $8,179,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,365 shares of company stock valued at $25,829,990 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.24.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. opened at $66.07 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $179.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

