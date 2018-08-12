$563.88 Million in Sales Expected for Arch Coal Inc (ARCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) will post $563.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Arch Coal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $520.00 million and the highest is $591.10 million. Arch Coal posted sales of $613.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Coal will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arch Coal.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $592.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 10.80%. Arch Coal’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARCH shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Arch Coal to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Coal in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on Arch Coal from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Coal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Delek Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arch Coal by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 201,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,548,000 after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Coal by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Arch Coal by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Arch Coal by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 14,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Coal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 97,621 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Coal traded down $0.66, reaching $88.85, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 192,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,170. Arch Coal has a 12-month low of $68.95 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

