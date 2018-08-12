48,387 Shares in A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 71,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 96,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.71.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $233,935.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,686.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $640,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 301,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,283,213.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,788 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith opened at $57.46 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $68.39.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.72 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.18%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

