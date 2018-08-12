4,389 Shares in Stryker Co. (SYK) Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.1% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 37,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stryker by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,740,000 after purchasing an additional 133,464 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Stryker by 10.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.90.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $165.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.83. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $137.70 and a 12 month high of $179.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

