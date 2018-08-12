$430.81 Million in Sales Expected for Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) will report sales of $430.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $407.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $438.40 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $153.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.87 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 192.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WTTR shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Select Energy Services traded down $0.90, hitting $14.70, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,660,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,546. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 2.44.

In other news, insider Gary Gillette sold 12,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $173,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,194,000 after buying an additional 740,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 39,589 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 469.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 221,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 731.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 202,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

