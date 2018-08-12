426,310 Shares in NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 426,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,413,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NutriSystem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NutriSystem by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NutriSystem by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NutriSystem during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of NutriSystem by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter.

NutriSystem opened at $40.55 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. NutriSystem Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. NutriSystem had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. NutriSystem’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that NutriSystem Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. NutriSystem’s payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTRI shares. Lake Street Capital set a $48.00 price target on shares of NutriSystem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NutriSystem from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NutriSystem from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of NutriSystem from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In related news, Director Jay Herratti sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,695.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

