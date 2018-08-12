3D Systems (DDD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of 3D Systems to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a sell rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.78.

Shares of 3D Systems traded up $1.72, reaching $19.88, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 8,265,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 3D Systems has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $20.00.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.83 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. equities analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,070,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 150,370 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 80,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,413,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $226,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

