$382.16 Million in Sales Expected for Qiagen NV (QGEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) to report sales of $382.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $379.69 million to $384.63 million. Qiagen reported sales of $363.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qiagen.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.89 million.

QGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Qiagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Commerzbank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Qiagen traded down $0.06, hitting $38.28, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 511,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,916. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $39.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 22.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,466,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,700,000 after buying an additional 20,977 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 15.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,641,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,136,000 after buying an additional 1,598,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,034,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after buying an additional 68,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

