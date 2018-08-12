316,310 Shares in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Purchased by CarVal Investors LLC

CarVal Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 316,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,302,000. Assured Guaranty comprises 12.1% of CarVal Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGO shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Assured Guaranty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Assured Guaranty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of Assured Guaranty opened at $40.97 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.37. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.91 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

In other news, insider Howard Albert sold 13,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $503,709.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

