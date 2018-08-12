$278.67 Million in Sales Expected for Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) to report sales of $278.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Senior Housing Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280.23 million and the lowest is $276.89 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust posted sales of $266.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Senior Housing Properties Trust.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

SNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. B. Riley set a $22.00 price objective on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNH. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $166,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust traded down $0.47, hitting $17.92, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,707. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 5.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.73%.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns senior living communities, medical office and life science properties and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

