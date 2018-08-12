277,960 Shares in NuStar GP Holdings, LLC (NSH) Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in NuStar GP Holdings, LLC (NYSE:NSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 277,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.65% of NuStar GP as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSH. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuStar GP by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuStar GP by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar GP during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NuStar GP by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 342,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 218,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NuStar GP by 908.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 327,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 295,428 shares in the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuStar GP opened at $13.70 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. NuStar GP Holdings, LLC has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Several brokerages have commented on NSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuStar GP in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NuStar GP from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NuStar GP from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

About NuStar GP

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC, through its ownership interests in NuStar Energy L.P., engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. The company is also involved in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It has pipelines in the United States; and terminal and storage facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, as well as the Netherlands, including St.

