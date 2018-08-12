$241.53 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will post sales of $241.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $239.60 million and the highest is $244.05 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $214.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $947.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $941.87 million to $953.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.58.

In other news, insider H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.39, for a total value of $2,293,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,335 shares in the company, valued at $14,987,195.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Marr, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total value of $6,848,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,329 shares of company stock valued at $39,795,477 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. TLP Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 941.9% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $233.30 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $166.90 and a 52-week high of $248.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

