$2.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) will post $2.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A posted sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will report full-year sales of $8.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.70 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A.

Get Constellation Brands Inc. Class A alerts:

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $230.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 155.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 103.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 227.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $213.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a one year low of $194.98 and a one year high of $236.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

About Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.