$18.87 Million in Sales Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) to post sales of $18.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.77 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $8.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $64.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.75 million to $69.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $95.29 million per share, with estimates ranging from $91.63 million to $97.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 126.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Shares of KRP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.28. 11,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,848. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $575.70 million, a PE ratio of 163.69 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,323.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,034.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,786 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,366,000. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 2 million gross acres.

