$164.79 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) to announce $164.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.10 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $111.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $660.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.53 million to $668.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $692.08 million per share, with estimates ranging from $661.51 million to $712.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $166.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.62 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 62.60% and a return on equity of 11.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT traded down $0.21, hitting $22.08, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 714,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,771. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $23.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 408.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 515 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 380 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 89 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), five assets held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 21 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 13 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

